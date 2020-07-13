Oshkosh - Thomas J. Kutz, age 64 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1956 to Omar and Marilyn (Hanneman) Kutz in Berlin, WI.Tom attended grade school at St. Joseph's in Berlin. His family moved later to Oshkosh where he completed High School and welding training through Fox Valley Technical School. Once he graduated, he worked for Oshkosh Truck. Most recently he worked for A'viands, providing food service for UW-Oshkosh.He enjoyed listening and playing harmonica to Bluegrass and Blues music, even joining in with the band on occasion. Tom also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and motorcycles. He had an encyclopedic memory for trivia - no need for Google. His laughter was always heartfelt and full-throated and he laughed A LOT. With that laughter he flashed the deepest most face-engulfing dimples imaginable.Tom is survived by his parents, Omar and Marilyn Kutz; siblings: Nancy Netys, Sara Kutz, David (Kathryn) Kutz, and Timothy Kutz; special friend: Ronnie Berglund and her grandson, Tom's "little buddy", Braxton; nieces and nephews: Anna, Aleena, Michael, Adam, Gregor, Eagan and Olivia. Tom is further survived by great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.Due to Covid a memorial service for Tom will be held at a later date.