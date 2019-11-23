Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
Oshkosh - Oshkosh - Thomas Joseph Poeschl Jr, 65, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton. He was born to Thomas and Marge Poeschl Sr. in Coral Gables FL. on May 14, 1954. Tom owned and operated Poeschl Manufacturing in Oshkosh for many years. He also bartended at Andy's Beachcomber for almost 40 years and after it closed, he tended bar at The Charcoal Pit II. Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking family trips to Florida, and was known for having spontaneous parties at his house.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Adam) Galica and son, Tommy (Emily) Poeschl; his two grandchildren, Morgan and Mason Galica; his mother, Marge Poeschl; his sister Joanne (Jim) Gonyo; and his four brothers, Dave (Vicki) Poeschl, Jim (Jody) Poeschl, Brian (Bonnie) Poeschl, and Patrick (Sandy) Poeschl. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Joseph Poeschl Sr., and one sister, Francis Poeschl.

A Visitation for Tom will be held at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 South Westhaven) on Tuesday, November 26 at 9:30am up until the service at 11am with the Rev. Louis Galomari officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life at The Bar Oshkosh will be held following the service.

Special thank you to all the ICU nurses and doctors at St Elizabeth Hospital, especially Maria, Alison, Amy and Dr. Freeman.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
