Oshkosh - Thomas L. Leuthold, age 57, of Oshkosh, died unexpectedly on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born on September 19, 1961 in Oshkosh a son of Eugene and Suzanne Demler Leuthold.
Thomas was a graduate of Oshkosh West High School. For over 30 years Thomas was an appliance technician at Fasco Appliance. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, swimming, the outdoors, family trips to Door County and spending time with the grandkids.
He is survived by his better half Janice Umland, his daughters Amanda(Fiance Jason Boyea) Leuthold, Katie Leuthold, Jenny(Dan) Besaw, son Tim(Heather) Foust, his mother Sue Leuthold, his grandchildren Braylon, Jake, A.J., Courtney, Dylan, Maggie, Jack, one brother Mike Leuthold and his aunt Gayle Demler.
He was preceded in death by his father Eugene.
A memorial service for Thomas will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at noon at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Eastside. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 until the time of the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019