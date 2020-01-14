|
Thomas O. Meisel
Oshkosh, WI - Thomas O. Meisel, age 70, of Oshkosh, passed away at his home on January 13, 2020. Tom was born on January 25, 1949 a son of the late Ruth Ann and Louis D. Meisel. He graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1967 and then enlisted in the US Army in 1969 and served two years active duty. He was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco, a place he was proud to return to with his wife and children, showing them his former barracks and favorite spots in San Francisco. Tom continued serving his country as a Reservist until he retired in October of 1994. Tom's family was always proud to see him as part of the Reserve Honor Color Guard in various parades. He married Lois (Lo'e) Handy on March 9, 1973, together they enjoyed traveling around the country, sometimes including family and friends on their trips. Tom was a great history buff, so many of the trips included visits to Civil War battlefields, US Battleships, Custer's Last Stand and many other historic sites. Tom's love of baseball spurred a quest of visiting all 30 major league baseball stadiums which they recently accomplished with a visit to Rogers Center in Toronto. Family vacations with their son and daughter often included a game at one of these stadiums. Tom was an avid golfer and bowler for many years, and was happy to have been able to share these sports with his wife, son, brother, brother-in-law and friends. Tom was a letter carrier at the Oshkosh Post Office where he was known as "Fast Tommy" because of his ability to finish his route in record time and then help others with theirs. He retired in 2005 after 35 years of service.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Lois (Lo'e); a daughter, Lisa (Tim Mathe) Walsh; son, Derrick (Beth) Meisel; granddaughters, Meghan, Molly, Tatum, Rylyn and Avery; a brother, Mike (Mary) Meisel; brother-in-law, Ken Handy. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 6 pm in the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Ave. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4 pm until the time of service. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020