Thomas "Tom" Pollesch
Markesan - Thomas "Tom" Albert Pollesch, age 61, of Markesan, WI, passed into his eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was born May 6, 1958 in Waupun, WI to George and LaVerne (Mielke) Pollesch. He graduated Markesan High School in 1976. He married the love of his life, Mary Coburn of Fairwater, WI, on June 23, 1984. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Markesan where he was baptized, confirmed into faith, married, and was a leader of the Lutheran Pioneers.
Tom dedicated most of his working life (1976-2010) to being an excavator/"land artist" for Pollesch Excavating of Markesan. Since 2010, Tom embraced the role of Buildings and Grounds Director for Markesan District Schools where he was able to support and be part of the community that he loved. Tom was hard-working, dedicated, and took pride in whatever work he did. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with family/friends, hunting/outdoors, golfing, and shooting pool.
Tom was known by his family and friends to be caring, loyal, honest, trustworthy, giving, and helpful. He loved talking to people, sharing a laugh, and was quirky and goofy at times. He was welcoming to anyone he met and enjoyed discovering commonalities. Tom will be dearly missed.
Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years, Mary; daughter, Lisa (Nathan) Cichocki of Hobart, WI; son, Ryan (Aubrey) of Ripon, WI; loving grandfather to Gavin Cichocki; brothers, Dennis (Linda) Pollesch, David (Linda) Pollesch, Russel (Donna) Pollesch, Daniel (Diann) Pollesch, Timothy (Moria) Pollesch; sisters, Kathleen Scheier, Sandy Pollesch Hamer; brothers-in-law, Timothy (Jennifer) Coburn, Steven Coburn; sisters-in-law, Cyndi (Paul) Gunderson, Lori Jensen; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Randall Pollesch; brother-in-law, John Scheier; nephew, Matthew Scheier; father-in-law, Thomas Coburn.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Markesan Community Funeral Home, 868 North Margaret Street, Markesan.
Visitation will also be held at 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 65 West Catherine Street, Markesan.
A funeral service for Tom will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Jason Jobs officiating. Burial will take place at Mackford Cemetery
Markesan Community Funeral Home
www.markesanfh.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019