|
|
Omro - Thomas Robert Darabosh, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. He was born December 6th, 1942 to Dorothy and Joseph Darabosh. He married Barbara Friday on August 2, 1965.
Tom was a 1961 graduate of Oshkosh High School. He worked as a general laborer until he was drafted into the Army in 1964. He served time in Vietnam as a HAWK missile mechanic returning home in 1967. After returning from Vietnam he served a four-year apprenticeship for Muza Sheet Metal Company. He worked for 45 years as a sheet metal journeyman throughout the Fox River Valley for several sheet metal companies.
Tom was very active in the Sheet Metal Union Local 33. He served for several years as President on the executive board of the Appleton Labor Temple as well as the Oshkosh Labor Association. He was instrumental in setting up the Labor Day picnic held in South Park in Oshkosh, along with the Winnebago County Labor Council.
He enjoyed deer hunting at his cabin in Marinette County, collecting antique firearms and clocks, the TV series MASH, watching the Packers, NASCAR and Indy Cup Auto racing. Tom was always fond of his beer, Miller Genuine Draft.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Barbara and their children, Randal Darabosh and Sarah (Kyle Stravler) Darabosh, all of Oshkosh; his special dogs, Ginger and Scarlett; brother, David (Rita) Darabosh; nieces and nephews, as well as his brother-in-law, William Friday.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Gary and Brian.
At this time, no formal services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established to help support local area humane societies.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 4 to May 10, 2020