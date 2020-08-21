Thomas WernerOshkosh - Thomas Ralph Werner, age 76 of Oshkosh passed away on August 19, 2020 from complications of Dementia at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac. Tom was born in Oshkosh on May 16, 1944 the son of Clifford and Rhoda (Spiegelberg) Werner. Tom graduated West High School and graduated from UWO where he majored in Social work and psychology. He received his masters in public administration retiring in 2001. After graduated from UWO he served 3 years in the U.S. Army in Alaska and Korea. Tom completed O.C.S, obtaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant . Tom was married to Lorel Morden on April 16, 1966. They have been married for 54 years, she was the love of his life.Tom worked 30 years for Winnebago County as a Social worker in foster care, marriage and divorce counseling. He was instrumental in developing mediation for divorce and custody, serving as director of family court counseling for Winnebago County. Tom enjoyed traveling, camping, golfing, and spending time with family especially at the land with the kids.Tom is survived by his wife, Lorel Werner of Oshkosh, one son, Joseph Thomas Werner of Crivitz, Two daughters, Carrie Elizabeth Carpenter of Appleton and Jennifer Lynn (Joseph) Starnes of Elgin, IL. Two brothers, Gerald C. (Barbara) Werner of Starks, NV and Doulas N. Werner of Oshkosh. One sister, Mary Tessen of Las Vegas, NV. Nine grandchildren, Nicholas Werner, Samatha Carpenter, Emma Carpenter, Sophie Carpenter, Jaden Werner, Tegan Werner, Tayah Werner, Parker Starnes and Gavin Starnes. Ex son-in-law, Scott Carpenter and ex daughter-in-law, Tonya Lass Werner. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter Olivia Werner. In-laws, Tom and Mary Ann Morden, Norman Sitte and James Tessen.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Father Kevin Ripley will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of Mass. Committal services will be held at Lake View Cemetery followed by Military Rites conducted by the U.S. Army.Special thank you to the staff at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac, especially, Trish, Kim and Abby. Also to Heartland hospice for their compassionate care, especially, Joanne, Kathleen, Paula and Laura.