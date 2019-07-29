Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Green Lake, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Green Lake, WI
Timothy B. Wiese


1988 - 2019
Timothy B. Wiese Obituary
Timothy B. Wiese

Green Lake - Timothy Brandon Wiese, age 30, of Green Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Tim was born October 25, 1988, in Ripon, the son of Howard and Marion Boese Wiese. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and a graduate of Peace Lutheran School in Green Lake, Winnebago Lutheran Academy in Fond du Lac and Fox Valley Technical College, where he competed nationally in the SkillsUSA Competition.

Tim was currently employed at Lakeside Marina in Oshkosh. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his family, attending concerts with family and friends, doing photography, and tinkering in the garage following in the footsteps of his grandfathers. He also enjoyed attending Bucks, Brewers, Timber Rattlers, Badgers and Packers games with his family.

Tim will be greatly missed by his parents; his sister, Amanda Wiese; his grandparents, Harold (Nancy) Wiese; aunts and uncles, Doug (Kathy) Wiese, Jenn Conrey, Bryan (Tina) Wiese, Marie (Bob) Jach, Marlene (Jerry) Piechowski, Joyce (Adam) Daniels, Jeff (Carolyn) Faulks, Cheryl (Noyce) Strait and Jacci (Greg) Peterson; cousins, Karisa, Kody, Bayden, Draten, Joshua, Jason, Melissa, Zach, Alex, Marshall, Justin, Abby and Mason; and many other relatives and friends. He was welcomed in heaven by his grandparents, Daniel (Mable) Boese and Shirley Wiese.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church in Green Lake, with Rev. Rodney Dietsche officiating. Interment will be in Dartford Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 29 to July 31, 2019
