Timothy G. Blechl
- - Timothy G. Blechl, 60, passed away on July 26, 2019.
Tim was a man of strong faith, and celebrated life with music, choir, dancing and sports. Tim was a graduate of Our Lady of the Wayside grade school and Forest View High School. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a Masters Degree in Forestry. He loved the forest, trees and working outdoors.
Tim is survived by his beloved daughters Sarah, Maria, Grace, and Angelina; his loving mother Roberta Blechl, fond uncle Gilbert Blechl, and aunts Lois and Pat Blechl. Tim is also survived by his caring siblings Ann Blechl, James Blechl (Barbara), Carrie Colella (Bill), twin brother Thomas, Ellen Al-hajje (Mohamad), Sally Batanian (David), Joseph Blechl, Molly Blechl, Jennifer Morrison, and Mary Horn (David). Tim is also survived by numerous wonderful nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Blechl.
Visitation services will be held on Friday, August 9 at 9 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church located at 700 S. Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. A funeral mass at 10 am will follow the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tim's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019