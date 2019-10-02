|
Timothy H. Patri
Ridgeway - Timothy Harold Patri, age 59, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Ridgeway, WI. Tim was born on December 16, 1959 in Oshkosh to the late Harold and Elaine (Davidson) Patri.
Tim was an avid Packer Fan. He also loved to go bowling. The highlight of his summer was when he would go to Camp Albrecht Acres in Iowa.
Tim is survived by his 2 brothers; Robert Patri of Oshkosh and Mark (Pam) Patri of Appleton, 2 sisters; Kathleen (Rick) Langhoff of Menasha and Ellen (Larry) Korth of Three Lakes, 2 nephews, 5 nieces, and other relatives.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Staff at Cornerstone Foundation for all of the wonderful care Tim was given over the years. Each and every one of you made an impact in Tim's life.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019