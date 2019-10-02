Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Patri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy H. Patri


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy H. Patri Obituary
Timothy H. Patri

Ridgeway - Timothy Harold Patri, age 59, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Ridgeway, WI. Tim was born on December 16, 1959 in Oshkosh to the late Harold and Elaine (Davidson) Patri.

Tim was an avid Packer Fan. He also loved to go bowling. The highlight of his summer was when he would go to Camp Albrecht Acres in Iowa.

Tim is survived by his 2 brothers; Robert Patri of Oshkosh and Mark (Pam) Patri of Appleton, 2 sisters; Kathleen (Rick) Langhoff of Menasha and Ellen (Larry) Korth of Three Lakes, 2 nephews, 5 nieces, and other relatives.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Staff at Cornerstone Foundation for all of the wonderful care Tim was given over the years. Each and every one of you made an impact in Tim's life.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now