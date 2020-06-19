Timothy Hammond

Timothy HammondOshkosh - Timothy L. Hammond passed away June 15, 2020 peacefully in his sleep.Tim was born on May 29, 1969 in Oshkosh to Marilyn (nee LaLond) and Leslie Hammond.He married Jill Terry on March 4, 1990. Tim worked as an auto mechanic and could find whatever waswrong with your car and then fix it. If his hands were not dirty, he was not happy.Tim is survived by his daughter, Alysha; sons, Zachery, Micah, Nicholas, Brandyn, and Sebastyan; sisters,Connie, Debra, and Meredith; and brothers, James, Sam, Jon, and Ray.He is preceded in death by his father, Leslie; daughter, Bryanna; stepfather, Lee; sister, Kathy; andbrother-in-law, Mike.Do not weep for me, I am in a happy place. I have seen Dad and Lee, Kathy and Mike, Bryanna andHeather. They all say hi and are happy here. Boy I will be happy here with so many cars to fix.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.