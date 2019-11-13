|
Timothy "Mike" Hansen
Redgranite - Timothy" Mike" Hansen, age 66, of Redgranite, passed away Saturday morning, November 9, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. Born on May 4, 1953, in Oshkosh, the son of Floyd and Shirley (Ravy) Hansen, Mike married Kathleen McCue on February 23, 2011.
He served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1971 to 1973. Mike was a member of the Marine Corp League, American Legion, and Am Vets. He was a bartender for many years and was on the production line of Oshkosh Truck and Leach Corporation.
Mike's biggest passion was working and fixing guns. He started learning at a very young age from two older gentlemen. He became a gun smith and ran his own business for a while. When he stopped his own business, he worked on the older models, loving that more. Mike was always ready to help out family and friends. He loved the closeness of family, friends, and his dog, Buddy. Mike started woodworking in his garage, making many beautiful pieces for his family. His best times were hanging out with all his buddies.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Hansen; mother, Shirley Pokorny; stepdaughter, Kelly (Toby) Reischl; brothers, Bob Fugelberg and Ken Fugelberg; half-siblings, Floyd Jr., Patti, and Tina; two sisters-in-law, Pat Bouras and Jackie Anderson; brother-in-law, Mike McCue; foster families, Gary and Jan, Shirley and Herb, Donna and Joe.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Lake View Memorial Park Chapel. Interment will follow on the cemetery grounds with full Military Honors. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until service time at the chapel.
The family wishes to thank every staff member that took care of Mike at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center in Oshkosh and the nurses of Aurora Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019