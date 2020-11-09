1/1
Timothy Magnus
1970 - 2020
Timothy Magnus

Oshkosh - Timothy Magnus passed away in Oshkosh WI on November 7, 2020. He was born to Martha and Wolfgang Magnus on December 19, 1970.

Tim enjoyed puzzles, putting together LEGO figurines and collecting Blu-Rays. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was an avid Brewers fan. Most of all Tim enjoyed spending time with his family. His family will remember him for being a fighter and a loving father and grandpa.

Tim is survived by his children, Brooke (Braydon) Clendenning, Jordan (Kanae) Magnus, and Kayla (Christopher Lutzen) Magnus; granddaughter, Evelyn Lutzen; father, Wolfgang Magnus; and two brothers, and one sister.

Preceding him in death is his mother, Martha Magnus.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at Fox Cities Funeral Home, on Friday, November 13, 2020 beginning at 3:00pm and services being held at 4:00pm.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
NOV
13
Service
04:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
