Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Meisel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy S. Meisel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy S. Meisel Obituary
Timothy S. Meisel

Oshkosh - Timothy Scott Meisel, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Tim was born on December 19, 1969 in Fond du Lac to George and Mary (Burnett) Meisel. He worked at Securitas for many years.

Tim is survived by his parents; George and Mary Meisel of Oshkosh, and his two brothers; Edward Meisel of Minneapolis and David (Shawna) Meisel of Oshkosh.

As per Tim's wishes, there will not be a funeral, instead the family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now