Timothy S. Meisel
Oshkosh - Timothy Scott Meisel, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Tim was born on December 19, 1969 in Fond du Lac to George and Mary (Burnett) Meisel. He worked at Securitas for many years.
Tim is survived by his parents; George and Mary Meisel of Oshkosh, and his two brothers; Edward Meisel of Minneapolis and David (Shawna) Meisel of Oshkosh.
As per Tim's wishes, there will not be a funeral, instead the family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019