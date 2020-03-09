|
|
Timothy "Tim" Stewart
Oshkosh - Timothy "Tim" Stewart, age 56, of Oshkosh, met his Lord and Savior on February 10, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born to Herbert and Marjorie Stewart of Oshkosh, on May 4, 1963. Tim married Diane Tice on September 16, 2017.May 4, 1963 - Feb 10, 2020
Tim is survived by his wife; Diane, her two children; Hannah Tice and Jason McNeely, and granddaughter; Natalie Will. He is also survived by his sister; Lynn Stewart, brother; Russ Stewart, nephews; Josh Stewart and Shannon Bartow, and extended family, all in the United States.
Tim attended Lakeside Elementary, Boyd Elementary, Emiline Cook Elementary, Webster Stanley Middle School, and North High School.
Tim was an avid bike rider and a member of Skip Tooth Tiger Bike Club.
Tim had many loves in his life, but mostly that for his family members and many friends. He will be greatly missed.
Per Tim's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020