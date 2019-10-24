|
Todd "T" Stachowski
Green Lake - "Never give up, never surrender". That's exactly how Todd "T" Stachowski, age 73, of Green Lake, lived his entire life until coming home to rest on October 22, 2019. Todd was the most amazing human being, overcoming many health battles with a smile and positive attitude. He was admired for his ability to joke and remain strong in difficult times. His love for life was evident to all who knew him. He was a 1964 graduate of Nathan Hale High School in West Allis and was proud to be a United States Air Force veteran, where he started his career in the IT field before working for various manufacturing companies. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, photographer, woodworker and musician. From playing his guitar and singing around campfires to crafting beautiful woodwork creations, he was an all-around very talented man. He would spend hours working with his model trains and enjoyed nothing more than sitting in the stands at the ball diamond cheering on his grandkids. He excelled in many of his talents even after he lost his sight. Todd also never met a donut that he didn't like.
Todd is survived by the love of his life and wife of 39 years, Cheryl; his daughter, Jody (Steve) Brewer; and very beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa Brewer, whom he adored. He is further survived by children, Kip and Jodi Stachowski and their families; sister, Sue (Dave) Heffele; mother-in-law, Maudie Meingast; very special sister-in-law, Suzanne (Roger) Emmrich Swanson; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Bonnie) Meingast and Chuck Emmrich. Todd was loved by many nieces and nephews, especially by niece, Beth Emmrich, with whom he shared a special bond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and June Marcinkiewicz Stachowski; brother, Donn Stachowski; sister-in-law, Rose Stachowski; father-in-law, William Meingast; niece, Heidi Keller; and his favorite brown "beasts", Sadie and Chloe.
Now with 20/20 vision and perfect health, Todd will serenade us the rest of the way through this thing we call life. Per Todd's wishes, there will be no formal service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Sister Amy, Dr. Santa Cruz, Dee Dee, and their cardiology team, Dr. Roth and his staff, and the dialysis staff at St. Agnes for all their wonderful care and kind support through the years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019