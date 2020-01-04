Services
Toni Bouwman Obituary
Toni Bouwman

Oshkosh - Toni Marie Bouwman (Japlawy), 72, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday morning, January 2nd, 2020, with friends and family by her side.

Toni was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan (Jan 27, 1947). Graduated Catholic Central High School (1965). Toni received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, after which she pursued a love of nursing and helping of others. It was during her decades long career in nursing she met and developed many lifelong friendships.

Toni is survived by her two sons Sean Tobin (Yvette), grandchildren Isabella (13), John (10), Thomas (1), and Paul Tobin. Toni was preceded in death by her parents (Anthony Japlawy and Mary Minnet).

We are thankful for all the close friends who supported Toni during her remaining weeks. We would like to especially thank Kathie Zylka (who has always been a sister to Toni) for all the love, support, and compassion.

She will be greatly missed by her family, and dear friends, which also includes very close friends from IL, MN, CO, and TX, with whom she traveled to Cozumel, Mexico every winter for almost 20 years. Toni always loved to have a good glass of wine and dancing. On occasion was seen to have a parrot hat on.

The family will have an initial (small) personal service to celebrate Toni's life. The family will share a more open celebration of her life later in the year. We express a deep appreciation for the quality, compassion, and professionalism of the Administration & Staff at the Omro Care Center and also to Generations Hospice Inc.

In lieu of sending flowers, please send letters of appreciation and recognition to the caring staff at Omro Healthcare Center and also to Generations Hospice.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
