Oshkosh - Traci Lynn (Tollard) Oleson passed away on her 53rd birthday, at home surrounded by her loving family after a two year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born December 3, 1966, the oldest daughter to Claude and Mary (Switlick) Tollard. She was a 1985 graduate of Oshkosh West High School and married her high school sweetheart, Eric R. Oleson on June 16th, 1990. Together they were parents to three children, Mackenzie, Carley and Reid who are the light of their lives.
Traci had a personality that filled the room and possibly more. She had a great zest for life, fun, and mischief. Early on after her diagnosis, she decided cancer would not define her and it most definitely did not. She pushed herself to live by her motto, YOLO (you only live once), and the last two years were filled with laughter, road trips, living in the moment as well as countless family memories and milestones. Nothing kept Traci and Eric from supporting their three children in all they did in their very busy lives. Traci had a great gift and passion for class, fashion and looking great at all times. She was the go to for advice on all of this. Although the ring leader of chaos, she still had class and dignity in all that she did right to the end.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Eric; three children, Mackenzie (Brandon) Lalk of Green Bay, Carley Oleson and Reid Oleson, both of Oshkosh. She is further survived by her mother, Mary Tollard of Oshkosh, mother in law, Phyllis Oleson of Oshkosh; cousin/best friend and partner in crime, Stephanie Beck and her wonderful family as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Claude Tollard; father in law, Robert Oleson; grandparents, Lenore and Tony Switlick and Rose and Benjamin Tollard.
Family would especially like to thank the care giving team from Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Traci and all the support given to the family. The Olesons would also like to give a special thank you to Molly and Matt Ziegenhagen for going to extraordinary lengths to fulfill Traci's wishes to complete her journey.
Services for Traci will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of service at 11:00am with a luncheon to immediately follow.
Peace out!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019