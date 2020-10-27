Trina Voss
Oshkosh - Trina Victoria (Crutchfield) Voss was born on November 5, 1948. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh. She was born in Americus, Georgia, and grew up in Thunderbolt, a small community on the Wilmington River in Savannah, GA. Trina attended elementary school in Savannah and graduated from Savannah High School in 1968.
Trina met her husband, Larry Voss, while he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, being all that he can be in the United States Army. They met on a blind date. After becoming engaged and Larry's tour was finished, Trina moved to Oshkosh, WI and she and Larry were married on May 24, 1969.
Trina is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry Voss, her daughter Tiffany (Jason) Vollrath, her son, Brett (Kelly) Voss, three grandchildren - Andrew, Taylor, and Anthony, one brother, Roderick (Marcelene) Crutchfield, and her cousin, Leeman (Connie) McDonald. She also is survived by 2 grand Dogs - Leelee and Lucy - her forever naptime snuggle buddies! Trina was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Crutchfield as well as her brother, Lonnie Crutchfield.
Trina's faith in God was strong! She never complained or questioned God's plan for her. She continued to pray to her Lord for strength. Many of her friends and family commented that Trina was a source of strength and faith for them. We know that she is finally at home with God in Heaven.
Trina loved watching Lawrence Welk on Saturday evenings. In fact, everything needed to be done by 5:00 PM so as not to miss her favorite show. She loved dancing and music and the songs on Lawrence Welk reminded her of her mother, Emily, who was a gifted pianist and singer. She also loved listening to Barry Manilow, ABBA, and the Bee-Gees…. over and over and over again!
Trina's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Health Care Center and Parkview Health Care Center for taking such good care of momma in her final days. We also want to thank all our family and friends for the support you have given in the past few months. You mean the world to us and especially toTrina!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be make to The American Cancer Society
or Relay For Life
- two fundraisers that were near and dear to Trina's heart. Due to COVID-19, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. At a later date, we would love to have a celebration of life with friends and family.
Revelation 21:4 'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."