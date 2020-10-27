1/1
Trina Voss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trina Voss

Oshkosh - Trina Victoria (Crutchfield) Voss was born on November 5, 1948. She passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 23rd, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh. She was born in Americus, Georgia, and grew up in Thunderbolt, a small community on the Wilmington River in Savannah, GA. Trina attended elementary school in Savannah and graduated from Savannah High School in 1968.

Trina met her husband, Larry Voss, while he was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, being all that he can be in the United States Army. They met on a blind date. After becoming engaged and Larry's tour was finished, Trina moved to Oshkosh, WI and she and Larry were married on May 24, 1969.

Trina is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry Voss, her daughter Tiffany (Jason) Vollrath, her son, Brett (Kelly) Voss, three grandchildren - Andrew, Taylor, and Anthony, one brother, Roderick (Marcelene) Crutchfield, and her cousin, Leeman (Connie) McDonald. She also is survived by 2 grand Dogs - Leelee and Lucy - her forever naptime snuggle buddies! Trina was preceded in death by her mother, Emily Crutchfield as well as her brother, Lonnie Crutchfield.

Trina's faith in God was strong! She never complained or questioned God's plan for her. She continued to pray to her Lord for strength. Many of her friends and family commented that Trina was a source of strength and faith for them. We know that she is finally at home with God in Heaven.

Trina loved watching Lawrence Welk on Saturday evenings. In fact, everything needed to be done by 5:00 PM so as not to miss her favorite show. She loved dancing and music and the songs on Lawrence Welk reminded her of her mother, Emily, who was a gifted pianist and singer. She also loved listening to Barry Manilow, ABBA, and the Bee-Gees…. over and over and over again!

Trina's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Health Care Center and Parkview Health Care Center for taking such good care of momma in her final days. We also want to thank all our family and friends for the support you have given in the past few months. You mean the world to us and especially toTrina!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be make to The American Cancer Society or Relay For Life - two fundraisers that were near and dear to Trina's heart. Due to COVID-19, a small, private service will be held for immediate family. At a later date, we would love to have a celebration of life with friends and family.

Revelation 21:4 'He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away."






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved