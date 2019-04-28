Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trudy Johnston


1947 - 2019
Trudy Johnston Obituary
Trudy Johnston

Omro - Trudy M. Johnston, 71, of Oshkosh, died Friday evening, April 19, 2019, at Oakwood Manor. Born on May 16, 1947, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Hartman) Funk, she married Arvid Johnston on April 27, 1968. They spent most of their married life in Neshkoro and Holmen. Trudy moved to Oshkosh following Arvid's passing in 2010.

Trudy was a beautician and homemaker. She enjoyed spending her time camping, traveling, gardening, boating, and bowling. Trudy is survived by her children, Darrick Johnston of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Scott (Daycia) Johnston of Westfield, Wisconsin, and their children, Reid, Keegan and Claudia; Michelle Johnston of Southbury, Connecticut and her children, Ethan and Ava. She will be missed by her sister and brothers-in-law: Deb (Ron) Larson, Gary (Sue) Johnston, Jeff (Mary) Johnston, Pam Johnston Bose, Randi (Sue) Johnston, Brady (Deb) Johnston, Brian (Pam) Johnston, and many nieces and nephews.

Trudy was preceded in death by her husband Arvid, her parents, her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Beverly Johnston and two brothers-in-law Terry and Wayne Johnston.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4-6 pm, followed by a prayer service at the Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave, in Omro. To leave a message of remembrance for the family, please visit https://www.omrofuneralhome.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 28, 2019
