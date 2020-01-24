|
V. Jayne Lindsay
V. Jayne Lindsay, age 97, passed away on January 18, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. She was born April 27, 1922 in Menominee, Michigan; the daughter of Fred and Lillian (Johnson) Collard. She married John Lindsay on Valentine's Day in Escanaba, Michigan. They moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1960 to raise their family and Jayne lived there until 2017.
Jayne was a charter member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, where she served as Treasurer for 22 years (and was later named as Treasurer Emeritus) and often enjoyed fellowship with friends after church council meetings. She was an active volunteer at the Evergreen Retirement Community, where she served on the Board of Directors, was a member of the Finance Committee, and organized activities for residents. She loved to entertain groups from Evergreen at her home, especially around Christmas time when they would sing carols and enjoy her twelve-foot Christmas tree decorated with wood ornaments made by her husband, John. Jayne served as a Camp Fire Girl leader and was an active volunteer in many other organizations whose missions focused on serving and helping others including the Ladies Benevolent Society and Meals on Wheels.
Another great love of her life was the game of bridge. She would frequently say that "I would rather play bridge than eat", and loved her bridge club, tournament play and organizing a monthly bridge event at Evergreen. Throughout her life, she was an active gardener and even won a "Lawn and Garden of the Month" award which she displayed proudly on the front lawn. She loved spending time in the sun and working in her beautiful gardens at her home on Doemel Street, a house designed and built by John and where she lived for over 55 years. She was often found feeding the birds, mowing the lawn, cleaning and painting the house, inside and out, even if it meant climbing on the roof into her 80s.
Jayne was an amazing seamstress. She made all of her daughters' clothes as they grew up, doll clothes and pajamas for the grandchildren, and later also made elaborate quilts. She would always say she "put love in every stitch." She loved to cook and bake, frequently sending "care packages" to her children and grandchildren in college. She also used her cooking skills because she and John truly enjoyed entertaining friends in their home. Jayne was the perfect hostess and they had numerous dinner parties, fish fries, and theme parties at their home, along with hosting dinners at Oshkosh Country Club.
Family always came first for Jayne. After a stroke, John was cared for by Jayne at their home for 10 years. Even during that time, her grandchildren visited and she loved to play games, bake, and ride the tandem bike with them. She moved to St. Paul, MN in 2017 to be closer to her family though she would miss her church, her friends, and her neighbors.
In addition to her husband, John, she is pre-deceased by her sister, Joanne Rickenback and her brother, Robert Collard. Surviving are her three daughters Karen (Alan Kurz), Holly (Michael Levine), and Joy (Roy Martin); five grandchildren Sam Lindsay-Levine (Kirsten Welge), Nathan Lindsay-Levine McDonald (Kate McDonald), Adeline Goss (Paul Gargagliano), Erica Williams-Ecker (Jeff Ecker), and Adam Williams; two great grandchildren Cameron Jayne and Blakely Ecker; nieces and nephews Amy, Ann, Mark, Toni, Mary Beth, Lori, Gary and Kathy; dear friends Yvonne and Rick, Andrea and many friends at Carondelet Village.
Jayne will be buried at Riverside Cemetery in Menominee, MI next to her parents and her husband, John. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be conducted at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020. Pastor Karen Jewell will preside. Donations can be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, WI or an organization of your choice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020