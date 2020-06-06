Oshkosh - Velois Irene Specht Guenther; faithful Christian steward, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, nurse, and confidant was born in New London, Wisconsin on September 3, 1922 and passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 97 - a true member of "The Greatest Generation". Her parents were Helen and Edward J. Specht. Father, EJ, was an entrepreneur and Helen was an amazing gardener, baker and cook. Together, they moved the family to Oshkosh, Wisconsin and opened a new restaurant called "The Peacock" where Velois grew up and did her fair share of work. Education was a priority in her life, and she attended Carthage College for an Associate Degree. She continued her education and received a Registered Nurse Degree from Chicago's St. Luke Hospital School of Nursing in 1945 with internships at the Veterans Hospital in Chicago. Velois went on to obtain her Certificate in Public Health Nursing from Marquette University in 1947 before returning to Oshkosh to work as a Visiting Nurse. For twenty-five years, Velois worked at Mercy Hospital, now Mercy Medical Center and her special gift was Geriatrics. She always had a reverence for the elderly and made sure that her children visited older people who might be lonely. Besides, working full time as a nurse, Velois made time for Eastern Star, and became Worthy Matron. She loved her high school card group which met monthly for Seventy Years! Velois married Richard Guenther on June 26, 1948 and their wedding picture featured in the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern speaks volumes. It is the only photograph on the wedding pages with both the bride AND groom. They lived their whole lives in Oshkosh and were married for sixty-two years until Richard's death on January 8, 2010. Also, preceding Velois to heaven was Brother Donald Specht and wife Yoshii; brothers and sisters in-law, Harry and Jane Guenther; Robert and Eleanor Guenther; Jane and Clarence (Butch) Senderhauf, and Nephew, David and wife, Jean Guenther. Velois and Dick had four children - Helen (Lyn) Guenther Beck (David); Leann Guenther, who spent one brief month on earth; Julie Guenther Reinke (Robert); and Richard Guenther (Susan Putzer Guenther). Grandma Guenther was blessed to have eight grandchildren and was able to attend weddings for all - Shannon (Lori), Jamie (Heath), Brandon (Marci), Benjamin (Mandi), Jonathan (Allison), Elizabeth (Brandon), Mark (Sabrina) and Meridith (Brad). Velois always cried at weddings and those happy occasions were no exception. Grandma's family continues to grow with great grandchildren Gracie, Rex, Laynie, Shane, Vance, Ellie, Ava, Grant, Sophia, Jack, Tucker, Colby, Brielle, Evelyn, Claire, Adam, Lena, Jack, Arden, Keene, Niall, Kayden and Bryan. Velois' grandchildren wrote fondly about their memories of Grandma and noted that she was a quiet observer, but never missed a thing; stoic, yet quick with a laugh, determined and decisive but a terrible navigator in the car; a lover of chocolate; could knit for hours, always had colored soda pop for us in the basement, promised never to give out her peach meatloaf recipe, patiently helpful with crafts and art projects; helped us color in the lines; encouraged us to challenge ourselves; loved to fish and patiently shared her pole with two year olds when she was ninety six; talked to the fish, the whole time she was fishing and noted the most important order of business while fishing was to keep fish hooks out of others, especially after she got hooked by Grandpa. The family shall be forever grateful for the loving care and kindness received by both Velois and Richard at Evergreen. After Richard's passing, Velois continued to make Evergreen her home and staff members fondly say, "She is a such a sweet lady with a mind of her own" and we know that once a nurse, always a nurse! Psalm 36:5 says that faithfulness reaches beyond the clouds. Velois has made it her mission to reach higher, make more of, try a little harder, hang in there, remain faithful. One of her constant reminders was that there is always room for improvement!Due to the Covid19 challenges a celebration of life is scheduled for August 1, 2020 with details to be announced.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:St. Andrew's Lutheran Church1100 E Murdock AveOshkosh, WI 54901Oshkosh Masonic Temple204 Washington Ave.Oshkosh, WI 54901Evergreen Retirement Community Foundation1130 N Westfield St.Oshkosh, WI 54902