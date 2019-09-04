|
|
Oshkosh - Verna Martha Witt-Zarling, age 90 of Oshkosh, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on August 28, 2019. She was born in Neenah on September 24, 1928 to the late Arnold and Hilma (Meier) Meyer. She was a teacher at Grace Lutheran School for 38 years. She married James Witt Jr and their marriage was blessed with three sons. James passed away on July 19, 1988, and she later married Chester Zarling who preceded her in death on May 8, 1998.
Verna was very active at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and School even after retirement. She was a member of Grace Circle LWMS, Grace Forever Young, and also participated in Reading Buddies to name a few.
Verna is survived by her children, Rev. James (Marjorie) Witt III of Crestwood, MO, Jesse Witt of Davis, CA, Jonathan Witt of Oshkosh, WI; grandchildren, Anna (Matt de St. Aubin) Witt of Elm Grove, WI, James (Lauren) Witt IV of Centerville, GA, Lydia (Dave) Veratti of Phoenix, AZ, Caleb Witt of St. Louis, MO; great-grandchildren, Lilly Witt, Lincoln Witt, and Joel de St. Aubin; sister-in-law, Virginia Meyer of Neenah, WI. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her husbands, Verna was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerhardt, Clarence and Ronald Meyer.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 913 Nebraska St, with Rev. Chadwick Graham officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
A memorial is going to be established for the Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church and School.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019