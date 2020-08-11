Verna V. SchneiderChilton, Wisconsin - Verna V. Schneider, age 100, of Chilton died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein. She was born March 25, 1920 in Mississippi, daughter of the late James Nathaniel & Norma (Lorenz) Turner. She married William J. "Bill" Schneider on April 11, 1939 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Chilton; he preceded her in death on April 14, 2006.Verna worked for Aluminum Specialty and later for Chilton Metal Products where she met many people and forged long lasting friendships. She retired at the age of 63 in 1983.Verna cherished her faith and was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Church where she was also associated with Daughters of Isabella. She was a lifetime member of the Eagle's Auxiliary in Chilton, and helped establish the Hospital Auxiliary in Chilton.In her free time, Verna enjoyed needlework projects, watching soap operas, and never passed up an opportunity to play a game of Sheepshead. She was an excellent cook and baker, and would bake her famous coffee cakes for the family every Saturday using every shape and size baking pans she had in her cupboard. She especially loved being around her family, sharing stories and memories of her life. Even though she only lived in Mississippi and Alabama for around five and a half years, she retained her attitude throughout life as a real "Southern Belle".Survivors include her children: Judy Matthies, Susan (Steve) Neuber, Jim (Alice) Schneider; 8 grandchildren: Debbie (Pete) Geiser, Kathy (Mark) Burg, Sandra (Ron) Kolbe, Patricia (Mike) Pickerill, Sherry (Jim) Sullivan, Joseph (Christy) Neuber, Jim (Patricia Dubin) Schneider, Kristina (Randy) Knudtson; 19 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Bill; a son-in-law: Daniel Matthies; 2 great grandchildren: Matthew Kolbe & Stephanie Kolbe; great great grandchild, Willow Burg; her siblings: Harold (Arlene) Turner, Anna Rae (Charlie) VandenBoom; and her step siblings: William, Freddy & Margaret Oakley.Private family services are being held and burial will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Chilton.