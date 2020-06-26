Vernon Akin Swanson
Oshkosh - Vernon Akin Swanson, 97, of Oshkosh, joined Jesus and his beloved wife in heaven on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born July 30, 1922 in Bittern Lake, Alberta, Canada, he was the son of the late Rudy L. and Cosey O. (Akin) Swanson. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jane T. Swanson, his brothers, Robert W. Swanson, Milford Humphrey and Edward Humphrey, and his sisters, Frances Humphrey, Louise Humphrey, Lois Staples and Evanelle Baldwin.
Vern was adored by his children, Paul (Jody) Swanson of Oshkosh, Mary Swanson and Bill Swanson of Milwaukee and Betsy (Erik) Magner of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his grandchildren, Alexandra and Michael Swanson, and Anna, Laura, and Stefan Magner.
Vern attended Appleton High School. In 1939, he began his college career at University of Wisconsin, Madison, which was postponed when he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. After completing bombardier-navigator training, he was assigned to the 20th Air Force, 58th Bomb Wing, 770th Bomb Squadron, 462nd Bomb Group. In 1944, he was stationed in the Pacific Theater in India, flying missions over the Himalayan Mountains, "The Hump". He flew the Boeing B-29 Superfortress from bases in western China to targets in Japan and Manchuria. He completed his 35th combat mission while stationed in Tinian, Mariana Islands. Vern celebrated VJ Day while in Honolulu waiting for leave. While his children considered him a war hero, he gave the credit to all the other veterans who fought in WWII, the Greatest Generation.
Upon returning to civilian life, he resumed his education at the University of Wisconsin, graduating from the Law School, in 1950. He was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, where he made and kept life-long friends, and fellow die-hard Badger fans. Vern continued his service with the Air Force Reserve, until 1971 reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
Working as an attorney, in Milwaukee, Vern met his true love, Jane. After his first date in July 1952, he never dated another and they were married on May 2, 1953. In 1964, they settled in Oshkosh, where Vern joined Jack Lenahan, a Law School chum, and formed Lenahan and Swanson. In 1980, his son, Paul, having graduated from Vern's alma mater, joined him, and the firm subsequently merged with Steinhilber, Chaney, Nesbitt & Guiles. The firm continues today as Steinhilber Swanson LLP with offices in Oshkosh, Madison & Milwaukee.
In 1988, Vern and Jane decided to retire and enjoy life, for as Vern put it, he didn't know how much time he might have, and wanted to enjoy life a bit. Well, enjoy they did for the next 30 years with winters in Puerto Vallarta, summers in Steamboat and a base of operations in Bella Vista Village in Arkansas. There was always a never-ending stream of old friends and family joining them for many good times. Eventually, they returned to Oshkosh living the last few years here at home.
Vern was known for his positive attitude, perhaps a product of his membership in the Optimist Club, where he modeled servant leadership and worked as a volunteer, inviting his children to join in. He served on numerous boards, giving freely his time and advice.
Vern enjoyed his work, but his passion was spending time with his children and creating memorable adventures. He was remembered as always being home for dinner, then off to play tennis with one of his kids, or perhaps a bike ride to Pet's Ice Cream Parlor for a huge cone and a ride through Menominee park. He and his wife took up skiing when he was 50, and after that the family adventures included trips to the Upper Peninsula and to Colorado. Vern was never without a camera, so he captured all the events of his life on film.
Perhaps the most endearing trait of Vern was his talent to bring friends together. During their stay in Milwaukee, a group of friends created a way to stay connected, and Vern and Jane became charter members of the 2000 Club. They met annually with this group to ensure their connection would not be broken, and in the year 2000, they gathered for the party of the century. Vern and Jane were masterful entertainers and loved a sense of community. Over the years, they found time to gather in various places with Vern's Sig Ep fraternity brothers and their families, mostly in Puerto Vallarta, and easily made friends wherever they were.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who were Vern's companions on daily escapades, and later assisted with his well-being. They were angels and friends to Vern, who reciprocated with a smile and hug.
Vern's adventures have only just begun, as we know that heaven could not wait for his arrival.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom Long presiding. Family and friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour before Mass. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery (2595 Knapp Road) after Mass, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Vern's name to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, Oshkosh, or the Alzheimer's Association.
