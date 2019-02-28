|
Veronica Fahley
Winneconne - Veronica Fahley, age 92, of Winneconne, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born April 6, 1926, in the town of Bear Lake, Barron County, Wisconsin to the late John and Margaret (Wavrunek) Willger. Veronica was a graduate of Centuria High School, and the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. On June 17, 1952, she married Gordon Fahley in Centuria, Wisconsin. Veronica's work career included working for Wisconsin Public Service Corp. in Oshkosh, at Miles Kimball for 9 winter seasons while raising her family, and for 20 years as a cashier at Bob & Jackie's IGA in Winneconne until her retirement. She was an avid reader, and loved to cook, bake, play bingo, and care for her family. Veronica was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Winneconne.
Veronica is survived by one daughter, Mary Fahley, of West Allis; four sons, John Fahley, of Madison; James (Mary Kay) Fahley, of Cambridge, Wisconsin; David Fahley, of Winneconne; Joseph (Karen) Fahley, of Menasha; one grandson, Christopher Fahley, of Cambridge; five granddaughters, Erin (Chris) Walbrun, Michelle Hoffman, both of Wautoma; Alisha Fahley, of Shawano; Alaina Fahley, Katie Fahley, both of Menasha; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Willger, Helen Willger, both of Robbinsdale, Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Roydon Fahley, of Winneconne; and a special friend, Clariss Techlow, of Oshkosh.
Along with her parents, Veronica was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, on August 21, 2004; a granddaughter, Mollie Mary Fahley; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Walbrun.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Gerard Willger and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 28, 2019