Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
210 Pleasant Dr.
Winneconne, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
210 Pleasant Dr.
Winneconne, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Fahley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Fahley


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Veronica Fahley Obituary
Veronica Fahley

Winneconne - Veronica Fahley, age 92, of Winneconne, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born April 6, 1926, in the town of Bear Lake, Barron County, Wisconsin to the late John and Margaret (Wavrunek) Willger. Veronica was a graduate of Centuria High School, and the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. On June 17, 1952, she married Gordon Fahley in Centuria, Wisconsin. Veronica's work career included working for Wisconsin Public Service Corp. in Oshkosh, at Miles Kimball for 9 winter seasons while raising her family, and for 20 years as a cashier at Bob & Jackie's IGA in Winneconne until her retirement. She was an avid reader, and loved to cook, bake, play bingo, and care for her family. Veronica was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Winneconne.

Veronica is survived by one daughter, Mary Fahley, of West Allis; four sons, John Fahley, of Madison; James (Mary Kay) Fahley, of Cambridge, Wisconsin; David Fahley, of Winneconne; Joseph (Karen) Fahley, of Menasha; one grandson, Christopher Fahley, of Cambridge; five granddaughters, Erin (Chris) Walbrun, Michelle Hoffman, both of Wautoma; Alisha Fahley, of Shawano; Alaina Fahley, Katie Fahley, both of Menasha; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Willger, Helen Willger, both of Robbinsdale, Minnesota; a brother-in-law, Roydon Fahley, of Winneconne; and a special friend, Clariss Techlow, of Oshkosh.

Along with her parents, Veronica was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, on August 21, 2004; a granddaughter, Mollie Mary Fahley; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Walbrun.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Gerard Willger and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh at a later date.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now