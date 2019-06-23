Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Lind Center Cemetery
Waupaca County, WI
View Map
Victor Davis Obituary
Victor Davis

Oshkosh - Victor G. Davis, 73 of Oshkosh, WI, left this life to be with his Heavenly Father on June 7, 2019, following a lengthy battle with diabetes and kidney disease. He was a resident of Edenbrook Care Facility in Oshkosh, WI. Vic was born in Saxeville, WI on October 30th, 1945, son of Matthew and Lonia (Handrich) Davis-Walter and stepson of Winfield (Bud) Walter. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1963. Vic was employed by GDC Dairy, Coca Cola Company, The Borden Company, and Saputo Cheese. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid Packers fan.

Victor is survived by his sister Barbara (Rudy) Vitek of Menasha, brothers Jim (Sue) Davis of Delavan, Daryl (Rainy) Davis of Oshkosh, Claire Davis of Omro, stepbrother Ken (MaryAnn) Walter Sr. of Oshkosh and stepsister Eunice (Dave) Bearwald of Oshkosh, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, and also by his daughter Mary Jo and sister-in-law Carol.

A graveside memorial service and Christian burial for Victor will take place at Lind Center Cemetery in Waupaca County on June 29, 2019 at 12:30 pm. A luncheon will be offered at the Lind Center Town Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established to the Wisconsin Wetlands Association.

Vic's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Edenbrook for the loving care and compassion they provided during his stay, and also to Ascension Hospice and the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care.

Funeral arrangements are provided by Fiss & Bills - Poklasny Funeral Home of Oshkosh. fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019
