Victor Donald Guenther
Oshkosh - Victor Donald Guenther, age 91, of Oshkosh, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home. He was born May 12, 1928, in Sheboygan to the late Otto and Helen (zumButtel) Guenther. Victor was a graduate of Sheboygan North High School. On June 2, 1951, he married Elaine Paske in Sheboygan, where they made their home until 1954 when they moved to West Allis, and in 1972 they made their home in Oshkosh. Victor's work career included: R'Way Furniture in Sheboygan, working as a meat cutter at Krambo/Kroger and Kohl's Food Stores in Milwaukee and Oshkosh, an inspector at Wisconsin Motors in Milwaukee, JI Case/Ingersoll Equipment Co. in Winneconne, where he retired from in 1990. After retirement he worked part-time at Gro-Plant/Stuart's Nursery in Oshkosh for 10 years. Victor was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Neenah. He belonged to the West Allis Masonic Lodge #291 prior to transferring to the Winneconne Masonic Lodge #186 in 2003. He was also a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon. Victor enjoyed gardening, fishing, and trips to Disney World.
Victor is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elaine Guenther, of Oshkosh; niece, Helen (Robert) Hintz, of Estero, Florida and Neenah; grand-nephews, Thomas Hintz, of Estero, Florida; Jeffrey (Michele) Hintz, of Neenah; nephew, Daniel (Ginny) Bayens, of Bradenton, Florida; great-nephews and great-niece, Brady, Hayden, and Erin Hintz, all of Neenah. He is also survived by Elaine's family: brothers-in-law, Allen Paske, of Sheboygan; Robert Thiel, of Sheboygan; sister-in-law, Evangeline Brooks, of Plymouth; niece, Linda (Craig) O'Leary, of Evansville, Wisconsin; nephews, William Thiel, of Sheboygan; Dennis (Eileen) Brooks, of Plymouth; Roger (Sharon) Paske, of Howards Grove; great-nieces, Ann (Matt) Gundlach, of Madison; Melissa Heffernan, of Green Bay; great-nephews, Robert (Rachel) O'Leary, of Illinois, Matt (Kali) Thiel, of Sheboygan; David Brooks, Michael Brooks, Christopher Brooks, of Plymouth; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Victor was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Peter Bayens; a nephew, Michael Bayens; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Edna Paske; and sisters-in-law, Darlene Thiel, Genevieve Paske, Marion Paske, Dorothy Paske; brothers-in-law, Harvey Paske, Roman Brooks.
A private visitation and funeral will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne with Chaplain Linda O'Leary officiating. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery, Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated for the in Chicago.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 11 to May 12, 2020