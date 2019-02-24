|
|
Victoria Jean Schmidt
Oshkosh - Victoria Jean Schmidt passed away on February 20, 2019. Victoria "Vickie" was born on January 20, 1948 to Corrine and Harold Stadler.
On July 6, 1965 she married the love of her life Victor Schmidt. Together they had two children; Lisa (Jim) Kortbein and James Schmidt.
Victoria is survived by her husband, two children, five grandchildren; Nichole (Alex) King, Scott (Megan) Schettle, Joseph (Tabby) Schettle, Jocelyn and Emma Schmidt. She also has eight great-grandchildren; Nadia King, Hailey Schettle, Kaydan Schettle, Aeva Schettle, Ayden Schettle, Grace Schettle, Colton King, and Evelyn King. Victoria is further survived by her father; Harold Stadler, two brothers; Mike (Lori) Stadler and Doug (Cindy) Stadler, one niece; Amy O'Sullivan, and one nephew; Brad Stadler.
Victoria was preceded in death by her mother; Corrine Stadler, Aunt Elaine and Uncle Chuckie Kaufman.
Victoria dedicated much of her life caring for others, starting with her mother and then her father after her mother's death 35 years ago. She also cared for her Aunt Elaine and Uncle Chuckie.
Her true life passion was cooking amazing food and sharing it with those she loved. She would call and say "your plate is ready" and found humor in making fun of you when you cooked something that wasn't up to her standards. Everyone who had the privilege of receiving some of her delicious food knew they were truly loved and will tell you that she is the best cook ever.
Victoria enjoyed buying her entire family Christmas presents and watching the kids open their presents on Christmas Eve. She loved her dogs and spoiled them.
One of her favorite spots was at their cottage up-north. She enjoyed watching the birds, bears, and fishing.
Victoria will be missed by so many people, but most of all her family who truly loved her. She was loved dearly by her husband of 53 years, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."
Private family services have been held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019