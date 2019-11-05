|
Vilas Kapp
Berlin - Vilas H. Kapp, age 91, of Berlin passed away on November 3, 2019 surrounded with the love of his family at ThedaCare Berlin.
He was born on the family homestead in the township of Richford on October 25, 1928, the son of the late Richard and Elsie (Moll) Kapp. After High School, Vilas served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 stationed for most of his time in Alaska.
After his time in the Air Force, he worked for Speed Queen, Wilson-Hurd and the Berlin School district. Vilas was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, Berlin Post #2925. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, hunting, woodworking, card games, gardening and cutting wood. He especially enjoyed his time at the casino.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Berlin; son, Jeffrey (Joni) Kapp of Neshkoro, daughter, Laurie (David) Marcin of Coloma; granddaughter, Julia Kapp of Neshkoro; grand-dogs, Ottis, Ike and Abby; nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Vilas was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Evelyn Schrank; brothers, Chester, Darwin and Martin Kapp.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 11:00 am with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Inurnment with full Military Honors provided by the Berlin Post #2925 will be held following the service at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
A memorial has been established.
