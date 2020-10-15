Viola Bradley

Viola BradleyOshkosh - Viola Margie Bradley, age 99 died on October 13, 2020.She usually went by her middle name, Margie. She was born in Pickett, Wisconsin on September 29, 1921 to the late William and Pearl (Lewellyn) Plantz.She graduated from Pickett Memorial School and Ripon High School. She earned a degree in teaching from Oshkosh State Teachers College in 1941. She taught for five years in a one-room country school in Fisk, Wisconsin.On February 9, 1946 she married John D. Bradley in the Elo Church. He preceded her in death July 8, 1989. They had one son, Gary J. Bradley.In 1956, they purchased the Maple Lawn Farm near Pickett, where they raised registered Holstein cattle. In 1977, they retired and moved to Oshkosh. In 2017, Margie sold her house and moved into Evergreen Retirement Facility in Oshkosh where she lived out her remaining years. She enjoyed the many activities and the exceptional care that she received at Evergreen.Margie was a member of the Elo Church and was Clerk of the Town of Utica for 14 years. She and her husband liked to travel and visited all of the states with the exception of Hawaii. She enjoyed bowling, especially in Senior League where she bowled until the age of 85. She participated in Senior Games in Oshkosh since 1982 where she won many ribbons and prizes.Margie is survived by her son Gary (Deb) of Sarasota, Florida; granddaughter Jennifer Cestero (Ray) of Pt. Charlotte, Florida; granddaughter Melissa Robinson (Brian) of Sarasota, Florida; five great-grandchildren, Crisstopher, Jesse, Kailee, Emma and Amelia, all of Florida and several nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, sister Ferne Gelhar, two brothers, Clifford Plantz and Foster Plantz and grandson Christopher Bradley.The Bradley family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Evergreen and ShareHaven staff for their exceptional care during the past several months.No services are planned at this time due the current COVID-19 situation.