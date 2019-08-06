|
Viola M. Busby
DeKalb, IL - Viola Gile Busby, age 102, born October 31, 1916, died August 5, 2019, DeKalb, Illinois.
Viola Marie Gile Busby was born October 31, 1916 in Huntley, Illinois, the daughter of George and Jesse Gile. She was proud of graduating from Shabbona High School in 1934 and was united in marriage to Charles F. Busby on June 5, 1935 and had 3 sons. Vi was a great and wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She retired from Ideal Industries after several years of office work and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of Maple Park and a member of the ladies auxiliary making quilts for many years, and a member of the Glidden Homestead.
Vi enjoyed time with family and friends and gardening in her flower garden as she loved flowers.
She is survived by sons Jerry Busby and fiancé Linda Gile, Barry Busby and fiancé Evelyn Seitzinger, five grandchildren, Fred Busby, Nonnie Busby Scorzo, James Busby, Scott Busby, and Brian Busby; 7 great grandchildren, Amy Scorzo, Emily Scorzo, Michael Busby, John (Jake) Busby, Jennifer Busby, Lilah Busby and Gavin Kaiser Busby; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vi was preceded in death by husband of 57 years Charles Busby, son Freddie Busby, great grandson James "Jimmer" Busby, great grandson Christopher Daniel Busby, daughter-in-law Sandy Busby, sister Velma Thyberg Davis, brothers Raymond Gile, Melvin Gile, and Richard Hart.
Vi will be remembered at a service on August 10, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church of Maple Park with visitation from 1-2 pm and service at 2 pm with Reverend Joe Munro. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Journey Hospice of DeKalb. Cremation was handled by Finch Crematory.
The family would like to thank the staff of DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center and nurses at Journey Hospice of DeKalb, the staff of Barb City Manor which was her home for 12 years, and caregiver, Renee Olsen.
Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019