|
|
Viola T. Hagemann
Ripon - Viola T. Hagemann, age 98, of Ripon, WI passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Prairie Place in Ripon.
Viola was born on January 4, 1921 in Ripon, the daughter of William and Leona (Krueger) Hagemann. She attended Adams School in Ripon and graduated in 1935. Viola worked at the Ripon Knitting Works as well as Admanco. She was a member of the Ripon Garden Club and Pilgrim Rebekah Lodge #195. Viola was also a devoted member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, and a proud member of the Senior Choir.
Viola is survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Hageman; nephew, Duane Hageman of West Palm Beach, FL; niece, Tamara (Tom) Widlake of Ripon, WI; great nephews, Clinton (Stephanie) Widlake of Princeton, WI and Jon (Kim) Hall of Waupun, WI; a great niece, Melissa (Chad) Ludjack of Rosendale, WI; great great nephews; great great nieces; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leona Hagemann; a sister, Elsie Hall; a brother, Oscar Hageman; and nephew, Dennis Hall.
Visitation for Viola will be held on Wednesday, May, 29, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral service for Viola will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, with Reverend Wesley Wassell officiating. Interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery, Green Lake, WI. Memorials in Viola's name may be directed to the Choir at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 25, 2019