Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Saviour's United Church of Christ
343 Scott St
Ripon, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour's United Church of Christ
Ripon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Hagemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola T. Hagemann


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Viola T. Hagemann Obituary
Viola T. Hagemann

Ripon - Viola T. Hagemann, age 98, of Ripon, WI passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Prairie Place in Ripon.

Viola was born on January 4, 1921 in Ripon, the daughter of William and Leona (Krueger) Hagemann. She attended Adams School in Ripon and graduated in 1935. Viola worked at the Ripon Knitting Works as well as Admanco. She was a member of the Ripon Garden Club and Pilgrim Rebekah Lodge #195. Viola was also a devoted member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, and a proud member of the Senior Choir.

Viola is survived by sister-in-law, Marilyn Hageman; nephew, Duane Hageman of West Palm Beach, FL; niece, Tamara (Tom) Widlake of Ripon, WI; great nephews, Clinton (Stephanie) Widlake of Princeton, WI and Jon (Kim) Hall of Waupun, WI; a great niece, Melissa (Chad) Ludjack of Rosendale, WI; great great nephews; great great nieces; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Leona Hagemann; a sister, Elsie Hall; a brother, Oscar Hageman; and nephew, Dennis Hall.

Visitation for Viola will be held on Wednesday, May, 29, 2019 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Funeral service for Viola will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, with Reverend Wesley Wassell officiating. Interment will follow at Dartford Cemetery, Green Lake, WI. Memorials in Viola's name may be directed to the Choir at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now