Violet E. ChapinOshkosh - Violet E. Chapin age 89, of Oshkosh went home to her precious Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living. She was born in Bear Creek, WI to the late Julius and Gertrude (Bremer) Christensen. Violet married James Chapin on November 12, 1949 and their marriage was blessed with 10 children.Violet worked at Small World Child Care for a time. However, her most natural and beloved role was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with family. She especially loved kids and was so excited to become a great-great, grandmother. She loved to study her bible and was a prayer warrior. God knows she would have to be with 10 kids! To know Violet was to love her. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.Violet is survived by her eight children: Jack (Marion), Danny (Beth), Valerie (John) Kent, Larry (Karen), Randy (Bonnie), Darrell (Mary), Ricky (Malissa), Marylyn Ochowicz; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; siblings: Fern Christensen, Floyd Christensen, and Rose Stockinger. She was preceded in death by her sons; Leroy and Garland Chapin and six siblings.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Community Church, 2351 Ryf Road with Pastor Dave Chapin officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.Special thanks to Dr. Morales, AseraCare Hospice, especially Tammy, and Lakepoint Staff for their excellent care and genuine love.