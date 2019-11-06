|
Oshkosh - Violet Elizabeth (Koch) Scheuermann, age 99 of Oshkosh, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on April 23, 1920 in Oshkosh to the late John and Elizabeth (Felker) Koch. Violet married Henry R. Scheuermann on December 16, 1944 at Zion Lutheran Church, and their marriage was blessed with two daughters.
Violet was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1938. Violet worked as a homemaker then later in food service at Oshkosh West High School and as a volunteer grandmother reader at Roosevelt Elementary School.
She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Carol Jean (Gerald) Williams and Kathryn (Fred) Redman; grandchildren: Jodi Butzlaff, Becki (Rob) Vandehey, Charlie (Lizzy) Redman, Elizabeth (Trent Wester) Redman; great-grandchildren: Collin and Gage Dewhurst, Karson Resop, Hailey and John Redman. Violet is further survived by many loving relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Scheuermann; brothers: John (Betty) III, Fritz (Cecelia), Henry (Dorothy), Vic (Emma) and Roy (Phyllis) Koch; sisters: Helen (George) Stertz, Selma (Russ) Cook, Lucille (Louie) Klapa.
A funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 400 N Sawyer St. with Pastor Jeffrey Knoll officiating. Visitation will take place from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery.
Violet's family would like to express a sincere thanks to Dr. Curtis Radford, Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Hospital 2nd floor nursing staff and Ascension Hospice.
Once again our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same but God calls us one by one and the chain will link again.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019