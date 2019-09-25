|
Violet M. Bahr
Oshkosh - Violet Margaret Bahr, age 103 of Oshkosh, went home to be with her Lord on July 19, 2019 while surrounded by her family. She made those around her happy with her smile and wit. Even in her last days, she was proud that no one would guess her age as she walked into a restaurant and ordered a Miller Lite.
She was born (along with her twin, Viola) to the late Wilhelm and Ida (Weiss) Bloch on May 5, 1916 on the family farm in Borth, WI. She attended Hoeft Elementary Country School and Berlin High School.
On January 31, 1948 in Berlin, WI, Violet married Raymond Bahr. They operated the General Store in Borth for several years and were members of Trinity Lutheran Church there. After moving to Oshkosh, Vi supported Ray in his many leadership roles at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, and the International Lutheran Laymen's League traveling to meetings and attending many conventions. After retirement, they supported the community through AAL Lamplighter's program and making dinners for people living in Carmel and Simeanna apartments. Ray and Vi loved spending time with their family, golfing, playing Sheepshead, and vacationing at Lake Forest Resort in Eagle River, WI.
Teaching was Violet's passion - one she practiced for over forty years. She started teaching with her degree in Elementary Education from County Normal School in a one room school. Continuing her education, she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Special Education from WSO-U, and started her focus on helping children with special needs. Vi was recognized for her teaching ability when she was selected for a state program to travel with a mobile library of teaching materials to schools around the Fox River Valley providing other special education teachers with new ideas and teaching demonstrations.
Violet was a member of Redeemer Church and then Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. She loved playing Bridge and taught Bridge lessons for many years at the Oshkosh Senior Center. An avid sewer, she not only made clothes for herself but also made a suit for her husband and reupholstered her couches. Vi raised raspberries and turned them into delicious freezer jam that her family devoured. She loved to crochet, quilt with her church group, play cribbage with her family, and play solitaire on her Kindle. She loved all sports particularly rooting for the Brewers, Packers, and the Bucks.
Violet's strength, kindness, ability to move quickly, wit, humor, determination to live, and love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, will always be remembered by her family and friends.
Violet is survived by her daughters Bette Deiters and Debra (Mark) Damico; grandchildren: Erin (Jim) Brande, Jay Deiters, Kimberly (David) Beebe, Nicholas (Colleen) Damico, Robert (Alisa) Damico, and Jenna Damico; great-grandchildren: Jake Brande, John Brande, Nathan Beebe and many nieces and nephews.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, her granddaughter Sara Ann Deiters, and her 12 siblings.
Thank you to Agnesian Hospice and JourneyCare Hospice for the love and care they provided which allowed her to stay with her family during her last years.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 to 11:30 AM on September 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 370 Bowen Street, Oshkosh, WI with a memorial service at 11:30 AM. Inurnment will take place in Lake View Memorial Park following the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 25, 2019