Virginia "Molly" BlondeOshkosh - Virginia "Molly" Blonde (née McCarville) (Bluhm) at the age of 86, found her little white cloud on November 14, 2020. Molly was born on July 16th, 1934 to John and Beatrice McCarville in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Molly was the sixth out of ten children. For four years during Molly's childhood, the family lived on a forty-acre hobby farm in Hubertus, WI. The family eventually moved back to Milwaukee where Molly graduated from Messmer High School. After graduating from high school, she worked an office job for Pritzlaff Hardware company. Molly moved around to various departments learning as much as she could in the business world. The knowledge she acquired during this time proved useful when her first husband, Harold (wed in 1958), decided to start their own business selling racing pigeon supplies. They would import supplies from Belgium, England, and France to sell across the country. Molly would eventually sell the business several years after Harold's unexpected passing. For a year, Molly and her four children moved out to Arizona - bringing her closer to her sisters Rita and Margie - before returning to Milwaukee. After returning, she became an administrative assistant at St. Camillus, from where she retired. Molly deepened her already strong faith and forged many lasting relationships with many of the staff members. During her time at St. Camillus, Molly learned to flex her creative muscles by writing articles for the newsletter.Molly eventually found love again. With a helpful nudge from her sister Gracie, Molly began to converse with her soon-to-be second husband, Marty, whom she was in a prayer group with. They would tie the knot at St. Florian's Church on April 13th, 1991. Together, they would travel the country in their motorhome. From Hershey, Pennsylvania to Chino Valley, Arizona to the wilderness of Alaska. Marty and Molly had a rotating gang of travelers to accompany them - her sister Rita and her husband Don, her children, and eventually her grandchildren (Sarah, Ricky, John, Jimmy, and Nicole). Molly and Marty were blessed to enjoy living the lake life for the past several decades - the most recent on Lake Winnebago. Molly's kitchen chair positioned her gaze across the lake every day. She looked forward to swimming in her indoor pool for three hours everyday as she prayed the rosary for all her loved ones. Molly and Marty were committed to praying the Chapel of Divine Mercy each evening after dining together.Molly was proceeded in death by her first husband, Harold, and her son, Harold "Rusty". Molly is survived by her second husband, Marty Blonde; her three children Susan Allen, Richard (Kim) Bluhm, and John (Linda) Bluhm; seven grandchildren Sarah (Eric) Allen, John (Jennifer) Allen, Richard (special friend Erin) Allen, Jimmy Allen, Nicole (Tiffany) White, Rebecca Bluhm, and Richard Bluhm Jr; and ten great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.