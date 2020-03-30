|
Oshkosh - Virginia Mae Anne Falk, 96, formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on March 29, 2020, in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born May 28, 1923, in Oshkosh to Charles and Cecelia Mirkes Ruby. She married Milton William Falk on January 11, 1947. He preceded her to eternal life on September 6, 1998.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers: Lawrence (Ike) Ruby, George Ruby, and Ralph Ruby, and four sisters: Marion Manthei Youngwirth, Laura Krause, Lucile Kinderman, and Irene Johnson.
Survivors include two daughters: Susan (Thomas) Kulhanek and Sharon (Richard) Anderson, five grandchildren: Stephanie Anderson, Lindsay (Christopher) Delmont, Steven Kulhanek, Shinae (David) Hildebrandt, and Jon (Rachel) Kulhanek, and three great-grandchildren: Owen Delmont, Ian Hildebrandt, and Savannah Hildebrandt, with a fourth great-grandchild due in May. She also is survived by her sister Jean (Henry) Wichman and by many nieces and nephews.
Abiding by her wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. A private family service will be held, and she will be buried next to her husband in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh.
If desired, memorials may be given in her name to or church or to support Alzheimer's research in memory of her late husband.
Thanks, Mom, for all that you have taught us and for all that you have done for us and for our families.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020