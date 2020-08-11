Virginia Ford
Wautoma - Virginia Rose Ford, age 84 of Wautoma, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 8, 1936 in Oshkosh to Thomas and Minnie (Jackisch) Redmond. On June 25, 1960 she married Robert Ford in Oshkosh. Virginia enjoyed traveling and crocheting. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma and also was part of mission groups with the church. Virginia was known to have a big heart and loved to spend time with her friends and family.
Virginia is survived by her children: Luana Ford, Lance (Monica) Ford, Debbi (Gerald) Biskner, James (Gail) Ford; 29 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; sister: Ruth Reberger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert Ford; daughter: Traci Jo Ford; grandson: Jamie Lee Ford; five brothers and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12PM at Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11AM until the time of services at 12PM. www.wautomafuneralhome.com
