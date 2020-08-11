1/1
Virginia Ford
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Ford

Wautoma - Virginia Rose Ford, age 84 of Wautoma, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 8, 1936 in Oshkosh to Thomas and Minnie (Jackisch) Redmond. On June 25, 1960 she married Robert Ford in Oshkosh. Virginia enjoyed traveling and crocheting. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma and also was part of mission groups with the church. Virginia was known to have a big heart and loved to spend time with her friends and family.

Virginia is survived by her children: Luana Ford, Lance (Monica) Ford, Debbi (Gerald) Biskner, James (Gail) Ford; 29 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; sister: Ruth Reberger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert Ford; daughter: Traci Jo Ford; grandson: Jamie Lee Ford; five brothers and two sisters.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12PM at Leikness Funeral Home, Wautoma. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11AM until the time of services at 12PM. www.wautomafuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Leikness Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Leikness Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leikness Funeral Home
358 S Oxford St
Wautoma, WI 54982
(920) 787-3746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leikness Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved