Virginia H. Phillips
1931 - 2020
Oshkosh - Virginia H. Phillips, 89 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was born on May 25, 1931 to the late Lyman and Frieda (Hoppe) Rucks. Virginia married John Phillips in 1956 and they were together until his death in 2019. She worked at Rockwell International, for Race Office Supplies, and at Miles Kimball. She was active in her church's Ladies' Aid, Bible Study program, and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed crafts, and loved doing puzzles, sewing, and baking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Virginia is survived by her children Perry Phillips, Sue (John) Williams, and John (Lori) Phillips; 5 grandchildren Kimberly (Mike), Alex (Beth), Ariel (Adam), Alex (Erica), Amber (Tim); one great-grandchild Aubriella; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings Marian (Harry) Boldt, Mildred (Ken) Phillips, and Lyman (Judy) Rucks, Jr.

A private service will be held. The family would like to extend a gracious thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice, the staff at The Waterford at Oshkosh, and Dr. Alzoubi and his staff. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Living Water Lutheran Church, Oshkosh.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
