Virginia Kingzett
Oshkosh - Mrs. Virginia A. Kingzett, ten days shy of her 102nd birthday, died at Evergreen, Oshkosh on April 13, 2019. She was born April 23, 1917 in Dawson, Iowa to Glenn F. and Sophia (Schlaefer) Scott. She attended Stevens Point State Teachers College and earned her Bachelor of Education degree from Duluth State Teachers College in 1938. Virginia married William A. Kingzett in Duluth, Minnesota on September 2, 1939, and they made their home in Clyde, North Dakota where she was a teacher. They lived in the East Troy/Mukwonago area of Wisconsin for 55 years prior moving to Oshkosh in 2005 to be near family.
She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of East Troy, its New Century Circle, and the East Troy Women's Club. She and her husband were ardent fans of East Troy High School Athletics.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, William, on August 16, 2013. Virginia is survived by three children: Gary (Mary) of Closter, NJ, J. Scott (Jane) of Menomonie, WI, and Susan (Michael) McFarlane of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Diane (Garth) Ankeny of Portland, OR, Julie Farrell of Minneapolis, MN, and Jason (Melissa) Marggraf of Sturgeon Bay, WI; great-grandchildren: Alex Farrell, Addysen Farrell, and Maura Marggraf; sister-in-law, Donna Kingzett of Munich, ND; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Inurnment will take place in Oak Ridge Cemetery, East Troy, Wisconsin.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Evergreen and Generations Hospice for their excellent care. Memorials may be directed to the Evergreen Employee Christmas Fund, 1130 N. Westfield St., Oshkosh, WI 54902.
"In remembrance of me, please tell someone that you love them."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 17, 2019