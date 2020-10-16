Virginia LaFond

Virginia LaFondOshkosh - Virginia "Tia" LaFond, age 103, passed away on October 15, 2020 in Oshkosh, WI. She was born October 2, 1917 in Racine.Tia married Vernon LaFond on February 11, 1939 and together owned a boat dealership business in Racine. Tia and Vern loved motorcycling, bowling, and golfing. They moved to Oshkosh in 1982. Tia had a special place in her heart for dear friends Jackie and Gayle. She was also a cherished friend and an integral part of the Tate family who will miss her immensely.Tia is survived by her nephew Ronald (Pat) LaFond, niece Michelle Donowski, great-niece Kim (Steven) Hobson, great-nephew Scott Herman, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, and sisters. Per her wishes, no funeral service will be held.A special thank you is extended to the staff at Bella Vista, where Tia resided for the past six years, for their care and compassion.