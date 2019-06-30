|
|
Oshkosh - Virginia Mae Sanders, age 92 of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Bethel Home. She was born on January 1, 1927 to the late Joseph and Winifred (Davis) Merrill in Chilton. Virginia married William Sanders on June 19, 1948 in Oshkosh and their marriage was blessed with two children.
Virginia was a member of Algoma Blvd. United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family. Virginia was dedicated to family first and was an excellent homemaker. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting.
Virginia is survived by her children, Bill and Linda Sanders; her granddaughter, Kimberly (Shawn) Waite; great grandson, Dylan Kings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and many beloved relatives.
Private services will be held. Interment will take place in Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019