|
|
Virginia Wendland
Oshkosh - Virginia Wendland was able to live in her home until her 90th Birthday and passed away on April 16th, 2019 after a one week stay at Bella Vista. Virginia was born on April 6, 1929 in Mountain Lake, MN, the daughter of John and Nina Beers. She married Darrell Wendland on January 21, 1951 in Minnesota. He preceded her in death on June 29, 1993.
Virginia was the first social worker hired at Park View Health Center until her retirement in 1994.
She is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Rick) Folske, Kim (Dennis) Johansson, Teresa (Jack) Kelly, Karen Wendland, and Kate Robinson. Virginia is further survived by her nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A private funeral service for Virginia was held at Lake View Memorial Park Chapel with Chaplain David Nothem officiating.
A memorial has been established for Heartland Hospice, N6650 Rolling Meadows Dr Suite 1, Fond du Lac, WI 54937-9471
Virginia's family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their excellent care, kindness and compassion for our Mother.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019