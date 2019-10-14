|
Virginia "Ginnie" (Davies) Westover
Neenah - Ginnie Westover passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully while being comforted by the singing voices of loved ones. She was married to Burt Westover for 60 years and passed away one day before the fifth anniversary of his death. Ginnie wasn't one for fanfare or fuss and would most likely have wanted her obituary to stop at this point. She was too special of a lady to say so little. Ginnie was born and raised on a farm in Berlin, WI, and didn't come from a family of means. It was her humble roots that gave her strength, confidence, and a perspective of optimism. She taught her family that hard work, faith, and determination were the cornerstones of a good life, not the circumstances into which someone was born.
Ginnie was the daughter of a Welsh immigrant and took great pride in her Welsh heritage and being a "farm girl." The only things that made her prouder than being Welsh, were her children who survive her; Kathy Westover, Terri Golner (Dave), Jeff Westover (Julie), Linda Hoehne (Gary), and Mark Westover (Kristi) her Grandchildren; Dan Westover (Aileen), Jenna Westover, Brandon Westover, Connor Westover, Courtney Westover, Tyler Westover and stepgranddaughter, Emily Kapszukiewicz. Many loving nieces and nephews also survive her.
Ginnie celebrated youth and was always determined to stay young, if not in form, at least in heart. She shared her thoughts and beliefs freely, was comfortable talking to anyone, and felt it was important to give back. Ginnie was a volunteer at Theda Clark Medical Center, where she worked in the gift shop and served as a patient advocate. Ginnie was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Neenah, WI, and was awarded honorary life membership for Presbyterian Women and served as a Deacon of the church. While Ginnie is gone, she will live on in the hearts of the many people she has helped over the years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Church St., Neenah, with Rev. Paul Huxtable officiating. The visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. In the same way that Ginnie gave generously, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the charity of your choosing.
Gorffwyswch mewn heddwch Mam.
