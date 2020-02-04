Services
WESTGOR FUNERAL HOME - NEENAH
205 W DOTY AVE
Neenah, WI 54956-2549
920-722-7151
Vivian Mueller
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh Street
Menasha, WI
Funeral service
Following Services
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh Street
Menasha, WI
Vivian "Cookie" Mueller

Vivian Edith "Cookie" Mueller passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 2, at the age of 105. Cookie was born on September 27, 1914, in Wisconsin Rapids to Emil and Ida Kuhn. Cookie caught the eye of her true love, Herbert J. Mueller, and married on June 10,1936 in Oconto Falls. They had two sons, Jim and David "Scoop" Mueller and resided in Menasha. They were married for 66 years until Herb's passing in 2003.

Cookie was a great cook, baking treats and pies until months before her passing. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most often she spoiled through the gifts of her kitchen. Cookie was an active member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church as a Sunday school teacher and as a past leader of the Naomi circle. She was also a member of the Germania Auxiliary, the Legal Auxiliary of Wisconsin, and past president of the Legal Auxiliary of Winnebago County. Her hobbies consisted of golf, needlework, and cards.

Cookie is survived by her son Jim (Tinh) Mueller, Oshkosh; two grandsons Herb (Jen) Mueller, Verona, and Dave (Jen) Mueller, Greenville; and great-grandchildren Ava, Alex, and Meagan. Cookie is preceded in death by her husband Herbert"Judge" Mueller, and son David "Scoop" Mueller.

Services for Vivian "Cookie" Mueller will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Menasha, on Friday, February 7, with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral services officiated by Reverend David Skarsten. The Mueller Family would like to thank the staff at Country Villas Assisted Living, Omro for their loving care of Cookie.

It is respectfully requested by the Mueller family that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 Seventh Street. Menasha, Wisconsin 54952. "Although you have passed away, the memories of your unending love, compassion, guidance shall live in our hearts and minds forever."



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
