Rev. W. Paul StephensOshkosh - Rev. W. Paul Stephens, age 71, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born in Stockbridge, MI on July 2, 1949 the son of Thomas and Mary Ellen (Hughes) Stephens Jr. In 1972 he married his wife of 48 years, Ruth Pohl, in Marquette Manor Baptist Church, Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Stockbridge High School in 1967 and attended Maranatha Baptist University, graduating in 1973. Paul was in the Ministry, pastering at First Baptist Church, Farmington, MI, First Baptist Church, Waupaca, WI, staff at M.B.U., and Senior Paster at Victory Baptist Church, Oshkosh, WI, until his retirement in 2009. He could cook anything, and even had a Bible study and cooking show, "The Victory Hour," on Channel 2. Paul will be remembered for the love he had for his family. His three sons were his pride and joy.Paul is survived by his wife, Ruth; Timothy (Sunshine) Stephens, Nicolas (partner, Meadow Bainum) Stephens and Joshua (Carly Lapin) Stephens; grandchildren: Lucille and Sofia Stephens; mother, Mary Ellen Stephens; brother, Russell (Ranelle) Stephens; sister, Judy Ellen (Thomas) Locke; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Stephens Jr.A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Wyldewood Baptist Church, 3030 W. Witzel Ave., Oshkosh, with Rev. Jason Brenenstuhl officiating. A private family burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Munith, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paul's name may be given to Wyldewood Baptist Church Deacons Fund to minister to the community needs.