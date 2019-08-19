|
|
Wagner Don
Berlin - Donald A. Wagner, age 75, passed away on August 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center of Oshkosh surrounded by his family.
He was born in Berlin on January 27, 1944, the son of Anthony and Lucille (Winters) Wagner.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1962 and attended college at UW-Platteville where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture Education in 1966.
In July of 1967, he was united in marriage to Sharon Rolph at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omro, WI. They moved to Greenwood, WI where Don taught high school agriculture for six years. The family then moved back to the Berlin area and he taught agriculture at Moraine Park Technical College for eight years.
Col. Don Wagner called his first auction in 1973. He eventually started his own auctioneering and real estate business, Don Wagner's Auction Service and Action Agency Real Estate, in Ripon, WI.
On April 12, 2007 he was united in marriage to Darlene Copeland.
As a devoted catholic, Don, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Omro, WI and later All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, WI. Don was also a member of the Wisconsin Auctioneers' Association, Wisconsin Realtor's Association, the Berlin School Board and the Nepeuskun Town Board.
Don loved farming, selling real estate and auctioneering, where one would hear him introduce himself as "Don Wagner, Auctioneer, Real Estate Agent and All Around Good Guy". He enjoyed hunting with his family, adored spending time with his grandchildren and "catching up" on the phone.
Don volunteered his time auctioneering at the Winnebago County Fair, Green Lake County Fair, Ducks Unlimited & Wings Over Wisconsin Fundraisers and any organization that would ask him. He would never turn down an opportunity to volunteer his time or donate to any charity or youth organization.
Don is survived by his wife, Darlene and four children; Steve (Amy) Wagner of Neshkoro, Scott (Jan) Wagner of Ripon, Lisa (Chris) Kurczek of Ripon, Shaun Wagner of Berlin; stepchildren, Jodie Ferguson and Darrin Ferguson; ten grandchildren, Justin, Jennifer, and Jacob (Mariah) Wagner, Brady and Mariah Wagner, Mackenzie, Christopher, Chase, Anna, and Callie Kurczek. He is further survived by siblings, Lila (Ray) Ellis, Ron (Diane) Wagner, Cindy (John) Mullowney; and many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will take place at Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home in Berlin, WI on Wednesday, August 21st from 4-7 pm and Thursday, August 22nd from 9-10 am with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at All Saints Catholic Church, Berlin, WI at 10:30 am with Father David Greenfield officiating. Luncheon immediately following mass and burial will take place at 1:30 pm at The Omro Cemetery. Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 South Adams Ave.
Downtown, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923
920-361-2050
For online condolences and to view the tribute video to Don please refer to
www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019