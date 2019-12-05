Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
1228 S. Park Avenue
Neenah, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
1228 S. Park Avenue
Neenah, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waldemar Lau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waldemar "Wally" Lau


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waldemar "Wally" Lau Obituary
Waldemar "Wally" Lau

Neenah - Waldemar "Wally" Lau, formerly of Sherwood, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born January 25, 1937 to Theodore and Elsie (Reimer) Lau. Wally had a very deep faith in God and family. He enjoyed his regular calls regarding whatever sports team was on - especially when the Brewers left a runner stranded on third base. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his regular outings with the guys from work. He retired from American Can in 1998. Wally also served overseas in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

He is survived by his children: Sharon (Steve) Burow of Menasha, Gary (Ann Marie) Lau of Oshkosh, and Greg (Rachel) Lau of Kaukauna; grandsons: Andrew Volkman (special friend Marsha Besiada), Michael (fiancée Andrea Hiscocks), Jacob, Noah, and Cooper, as well as his favorite granddaughter, Samantha Burow. He is further survived by his sisters, Severa and Violet along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Elroy, Wallace and Willy and sisters: Evelyn, Alice, and Mernie.

The Memorial Service for Wally will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1228 S. Park Avenue, Neenah with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waldemar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -