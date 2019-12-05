|
|
Waldemar "Wally" Lau
Neenah - Waldemar "Wally" Lau, formerly of Sherwood, Wisconsin passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born January 25, 1937 to Theodore and Elsie (Reimer) Lau. Wally had a very deep faith in God and family. He enjoyed his regular calls regarding whatever sports team was on - especially when the Brewers left a runner stranded on third base. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his regular outings with the guys from work. He retired from American Can in 1998. Wally also served overseas in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
He is survived by his children: Sharon (Steve) Burow of Menasha, Gary (Ann Marie) Lau of Oshkosh, and Greg (Rachel) Lau of Kaukauna; grandsons: Andrew Volkman (special friend Marsha Besiada), Michael (fiancée Andrea Hiscocks), Jacob, Noah, and Cooper, as well as his favorite granddaughter, Samantha Burow. He is further survived by his sisters, Severa and Violet along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Elroy, Wallace and Willy and sisters: Evelyn, Alice, and Mernie.
The Memorial Service for Wally will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1228 S. Park Avenue, Neenah with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019