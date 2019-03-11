|
|
Oshkosh - Wally C. Kohlhoff, age 93, passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019. She was born to the late Erich and Sarah (Dohmann)Weiss in Ost-Preussen, Germany on April 17, 1925. She married Wilhelm Kohlhoff on January 31, 1948 and immigrated to the US in 1952 with their two children and settled in New London. They moved to Oshkosh in 1954 and lived in WI until 1978 when they moved to Tucson, AZ for 10 years, returning to WI for retirement. Wally was an excellent seamstress and loved to crochet and knit too. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed hanging Wilhelm's homemade bird houses and feeders in the yard to encourage visits from the birds. Wally spent 22 years volunteering in the print shop at her church, Wyldewood Baptist, where bibles and bible tracts were sent out all over the world. Wally also spent many years with Wilhelm visiting German speaking residents of local nursing homes to lend assistance with translation and to give companionship. Wally traveled extensively with Wilhelm during her lifetime throughout Europe and the US. Annual family road trips each summer when their children were young took them to Canada, IL, MI, IA and throughout the Midwest. Sundays always meant a drive in the countryside and almost always included ice cream. Wally loved to sing the German songs she grew up and had a remarkable memory of the lyrics. Wally always cherished the weekly phone calls from her younger sister, Edith, from Germany. Ich liebe dich!
Wally is survived by her husband, Wilhelm; daughters, Marlene(Mike) Tessier, Marianne(Paul) Miller, Margaret(Jim)Meyer;son Hans-Peter(Cynthia)Kohlhoff;grandchildren, Melissa, Meredith(Todd Trainor) and Peter(Lynn); great-grandchildren, Landon, Madison, Wilhelm and Annika. She is further survived by her sister Edith Korber and her niece and nephew Susanne and Rolf.
In addition to her parents, Wally is preceded in death by her brothers Werner and Herbert Weiss.
A funeral service will be held at Konrad-Behlman West Side Funeral home (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:30am. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30. Internment to take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.
Bless the Lord, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Ps103 v1
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Gabriel's Villa for their love and support and compassionate care for Wally.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 11, 2019